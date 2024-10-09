Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan Party candidate, with leader looking on, apologizes for racial slur

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2024 4:36 pm
1 min read
Sask. Party candidate David Buckingham speaks at an election announcement on October 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Sask. Party candidate David Buckingham speaks at an election announcement on October 9, 2024. Global News
A Saskatchewan Party candidate has re-upped his apology for saying a racial slur a year ago, but this time in person and with party Leader Scott Moe looking on.

David Buckingham, who’s running in Saskatoon Westview, called it a “very dumb mistake.”

Buckingham apologized in a statement a day earlier but this time did so standing near Moe at an unrelated announcement in Saskatoon.

Moe says the Saskatchewan Party followed its policies after the slur was made, with Buckingham apologizing and taking sensitivity training.

He says the Saskatchewan Party strives to be diverse and inclusive.

Buckingham’s apology comes after former Saskatchewan Party caucus colleague Randy Weekes had said a caucus staff member told him she overheard Buckingham use a racial slur referencing a Black person

© 2024 The Canadian Press

