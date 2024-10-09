Canada adds $15M to Lebanon aid, will match up to $6M in donations

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is adding another $15 million to its humanitarian aid package for Lebanon after an escalation in the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says the new money will help Canadian and international aid groups provide food, water, emergency health care and other assistance in Lebanon, though the exact allocations are yet to be determined.

“This conflict is taking a terrible toll on civilians in Lebanon and beyond,” Hussen said at a press conference.

“As of today, Canada has committed $25 million to support humanitarian response to assist the most vulnerable civilians in Lebanon.”

The $15 million in new funding comes on top of $10 million in aid announced by Hussen at the end of September.

He said $6 million of the previously announced money will be split between the Red Cross and the Humanitarian Coalition to match up to $3 million each in donations made to their individual Lebanon aid campaigns.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, $4 million will be split between the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees and the World Food Program.

5:13 World Vision on the ground in Lebanon

Canada is also sending relief items from its stockpiles, including 5,000 blankets and 1,000 hygiene kits.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hussen said more than 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon, including two Canadians, and thousands of civilians wounded.

The conflict has put significant pressure on humanitarian organizations on the ground there, he said.

Food, medicine, shelter materials and emergency health care are urgently needed in Lebanon, said Hussen.

Global Affairs Canada says more than 1,150 Canadians, permanent residents and their immediate family members have now left Lebanon on flights chartered by the government. It says it has also helped about 250 people from other countries leave Lebanon.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says it’s now getting fewer than 100 new requests a day for information on departure options, and all eligible travellers have been offered departures, have left or can leave in the coming days.

6:30 What’s Canada’s plan to evacuate citizens from Lebanon – and why are so many reluctant to leave?

On Monday and Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada says 205 people left Lebanon.

As of Oct. 8, there were more than 25,000 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, but the government said the true number may be higher because registration is voluntary. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has previously said there are an estimated 45,000 Canadians in the country.

On Wednesday Hussen reiterated calls for Canadians to leave Lebanon.

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Marc Miller said right now the focus is on helping Canadian citizens and permanent residents, as well as their spouses in children, to get the documents they need to travel.

Story continues below advertisement

“Further, we are prioritizing the processing of certain types of family class permanent resident applications,” said spokeswoman Renée Proctor in an emailed statement.