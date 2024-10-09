Toronto man accused of killing 82-year-old dad, facing murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Toronto man is facing a first-degree murder change in connection with the killing of his 82-year-old father.

In a news release Wednesday, Toronto police said officers were dispatched to a home on Glencairn Avenue near Avenue Road in North York on Saturday for a wellbeing call.

When officers reached the scene, they found the body of 82-year-old Henry Joseph, and soon determined his death to be suspicious.

Police say officers tracked down the victim’s son, Andrew Joseph, the next day and arrested him. He was then charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

Police said Wednesday Andrew will now face a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of his father.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts prior to Saturday to call 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).