Crime

Gunshots hit Montreal building owned by man with two other properties hit by deadly fires

By Sidhartha Banerjee The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2024 2:01 pm
1 min read
Three people arrested after shooting in Old Montreal
Three people have been arrested, including a minor, in connection with an overnight driveby shooting that police believe may be linked to the Old Montreal fires and the owner of the buildings that went up in flames. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
Montreal police arrested three people, including two teenagers, after gunshots were fired Tuesday night at a building owned by a man with two properties targeted by deadly fires.

Police say gunfire hit the building in Old Montreal owned by Emile Benamor, the man who owns two other buildings in the district that were targeted since 2023 by alleged arson, leading to the deaths of nine people.

Benamor owns the Notre-Dame Street East building that went up in flames last Friday, claiming the lives of a mother and daughter from France.

And he is the owner of a heritage property on nearby Place D’Youville that was allegedly set on fire in March 2023, leading to the deaths of seven people.

After the building on Berri Street was hit by gunfire, police arrested three suspects — aged 17, 19 and 20 — in a small white truck that was spotted by witnesses leaving the scene. A firearm was found inside the truck.

A lawyer who represents Benamor did not return a message today, and police wouldn’t say if there are any links between the arrests and the two fires.

There were no injuries stemming from the shooting, which occurred just before midnight and left shell casings scattered on the ground.

Two suspects are expected to appear in Quebec court Wednesday and the minor will appear in youth court. Charges recommended by police include discharging a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, conspiracy and breach of probation and conditions.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

