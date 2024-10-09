880 CHED’s ‘Reset Your Preset’ drive-thru party happening this Friday

Typically we tell you ‘don’t touch that dial,’ but today we want you to reset your preset from 630 AM to the new 880 CHED, and those that do could win Oilers tickets, a chance to see Bruce Springsteen live and many other prizes.
Edmonton’s breaking news, traffic, weather, sports and talk radio station, 630 CHED, is moving to a new home. Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, listeners can now find CHED on 880 on the AM dial.
“Today as we move CHED over to 880, we proudly continue our legacy as Edmonton’s most dedicated community champions,” said Andrew Murdoch, manager of Talk & Talent at CHED.
This is the new chapter of CHED, and to celebrate, we’re hosting a drive-thru party on Friday, Oct. 11. Drop by the 880 CHED studios at 84th Street and Roper Road from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meet some of your favourite 880 staff, get your hands on swag and enter for prizes!
The first 50 listeners to come through will get free breakfast starting at 8 a.m. from our friends at A&W and during the event we will be giving out 630 CHED legacy swag.
Listeners will get the chance to enter for a variety of prizes including a pair of Edmonton Oilers tickets, a pack of Elks tickets to the last home game of the season on Oct. 25, a Sarah McLachlan VIP Soundcheck Package when she comes to town on Nov. 16, and a pair of tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Rogers Place on Nov. 19.
880 AM is the same legendary CHED but with better city coverage and a more powerful signal!
The 880 CHED weekday lineup includes:
- This Morning with Stacey Brotzel – 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Shaye Ganam – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Midday with Courtney Theriault – 12 to 2 p.m.
- Afternoons with Bryn Griffiths – 2 to 4 p.m.
- Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer – 4 to 6 p.m.
- Inside Sports – 6 to 8 p.m.
880 CHED will also be the exclusive broadcaster of the five-time Stanley Cup-winning NHL team, the Edmonton Oilers. Oilers fans will once again experience each home and away game and all the action in between with the best broadcast team in the industry.
Listeners can also tune into 880 CHED via iHeart Radio, TuneIn, Radioplayer Canada and Amazon Alexa.
