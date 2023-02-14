Bruce Springsteen concert announcement reveals The Boss is returning to Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s two largest cities will host performances by legendary American songwriter Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band as his rock n’ roll tour rolls through Western Canada this fall.

In an announcement posted on Springsteen’s website Tuesday, The Boss unveiled additional concert dates for his 2023 tour that include stops at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Nov. 6 and the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Nov. 8.

For longtime Springsteen fans, the shows will mark the first time the 73-year-old has played a show in either Alberta city in 20 years.

The rocker who hails from New Jersey has won over a dozen Grammy Awards over the course of his career and is known for countless hits, including “Born to Run,” “Born in the U.S.A,” “Dancing in the Dark” and “Streets of Philadelphia.” He has also earned a reputation as a staunch supporter of the working class and is known for his socially conscious lyrics.

Springsteen is currently on tour in the U.S. It has been six years since he has been on a major tour with the E Street Band.

Below is a list of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s concert dates in Canada for their 2023 tour:

-Vancouver, Nov. 3

-Edmonton, Nov. 6

-Calgary, Nov. 8

-Winnipeg, Nov. 10

-Toronto, Nov. 14 and Nov. 16

-Ottawa, Nov. 18

-Montreal, Nov. 20