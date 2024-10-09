Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Intolerable’: Quebec puts youth protection office branch under trusteeship after shocking report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2024 12:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec youth protection services struggle with increased demand, labour shortage'
Quebec youth protection services struggle with increased demand, labour shortage
RELATED - A new report shows that the number of children under youth protection services on the island of Montreal has increased. In many cases, negligence and domestic violence are to blame. Youth protection directors are struggling to keep up with the growing demand amid a labour shortage. Global's Tim Sargeant reports. – Jun 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec government has put a branch of the province’s youth protection office under trusteeship following a report that alleges the rights of dozens of children have been violated.

La Presse reported Wednesday morning on an internal document from Quebec’s human rights commission, which found that the youth protection office serving central Quebec and the Mauricie region is removing children from their parents too quickly.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The document cited government statistics showing that the area covered by the branch, which includes the cities of Trois-Rivières and Drummondville, puts three times more children up for adoption than do more populous parts of the province.

Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant says the situation is “intolerable” and that parents must be supported instead of separated from their children.

Trending Now

According to La Presse, the internal document shows that parents who grew up in Quebec’s youth protection system sometimes have their babies taken from them without being given a chance to prove themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

The commission reported that many children in the area were put up for adoption without all the legal criteria having been met.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices