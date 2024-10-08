Stabbing that left Surrey woman hospitalized may be ‘random’: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are looking for witnesses to a weekend stabbing that left a woman in hospital.

Police said the incident happened on University Drive near 102 Avenue in the Whalley neighbourhood around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Mounties said a bystander took the victim to hospital.

Police said Tuesday that they believed multiple suspects may have been involved in the assault.

The motive remains under investigation, but police said the attack “appears random in nature.”

The victim is recovering, police said.

Police believe there were other people in the area when the assault happened, and are urging them to come forward.

Anyone with information or video that could be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.