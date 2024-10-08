Lethbridge volunteers craft new homes for stray cats

Send this page to someone via email

A new initiative in Lethbridge is seeing makeshift cabins designed for stray cats so they can stay warm and safe this winter.

After finding three stray kittens, Marilyn Tollin and her neighbour were desperate to find a solution to keep them from freezing amid the sometimes-harsh southern Alberta winters.

“Poor little things are going to be out in the cold. I said, well, I can try to contact some people,” said Tollin.

She reached out to a new organization that was planning to make some free outdoor structures for cats to sleep in during the coldest months.

“I could use one of these houses that they were talking about making and Sunday, they brought it out to me.”

The makeshift cat homes are built using foam coolers, straw, a wooden base and a plastic tote as the outer shell.

The Pet and Animal Advocacy and Care Team, or PAACT, is running the program off donated materials, though they have 17 currently in the works. Tollin, however, was the first to receive one.

The program is being dubbed “the warm whiskers project.”

For years, there has been concern over stray and abandoned pets in Lethbridge. As time goes on, more shelters, foster groups and advocates seem to become more overwhelmed.

Ashley Richard founded Cat’s Sass Rescue in 2022 and she is hopeful this plan by PAACT, which she is aiding with, will see outdoor strays remain safe.

“If we can provide those cats a nice, warm, place to sleep in the winter, that’s better than what their alternative is right now.”

As shelters overflow, some volunteers say it’s up to the community to keep animals in loving homes.

“Sometimes it’s the last resort answer to surrender,” said Brit Treichel, a board member with PAACT. “That not only puts pressure on the pet owners, but it puts pressure on the shelters, puts pressure on the rescues in and around. Sometimes there’s something that can be done to keep the animals in the home. Sometimes that’s just a community resource.”

Meanwhile, Richard says her hands are full and the winter months tend to create even more problems.

“Anybody who’s in rescue will tell you the same thing. This year, it’s just blown up.”

As Christmas nears, she warns against buying a cat, dog or any other animal for another individual, unless they are fully aware and accepting of the incoming responsibility.

As for the warm whiskers project, PAACT is hoping to have all donations sent in before Oct. 13, though they will accept donations after that date. They can be reached on social media or donations can be sent to the Town of Coalhurst office until their deadline.