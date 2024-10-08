Menu

Crime

Man accused of torching van outside Vancouver City Hall released from jail

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 7:50 pm
1 min read
Man charged with arson after fire started outside Vancouver City Hall
Man charged with arson after fire started outside Vancouver City Hall
WATCH: A 78-year-old man has been charged in connection with a dangerous fire in front of Vancouver City Hall on Sunday. Rumina Daya reports.
The man facing arson charges for allegedly setting a van on fire in front of Vancouver City Hall on Sunday has been released from jail.

Thien Ngo is charged with arson, mischief and possession of explosives with the intent to endanger life.

A motive in the most recent incident remains unclear.

Sources told Global News that staff at City Hall were not targeted and that no threats were made. Sources said, however, that a manifesto was recovered at the site and that the senior uttered words about Trump.

This isn’t the first time Ngo has faced similar charges. He was arrested in March 2005 after setting fire to a van outside city hall, according to court documents.

Man sets car on fire outside Vancouver City Hall
Man sets car on fire outside Vancouver City Hall

In that case, he was found guilty of arson and mischief and ordered to stay away from city hall.

Then, in 2020, he was convicted of arson in another incident, and once again ordered to stay away from city hall as well as to receive psychiatric help.

Ngo has been released to hospital, and it is unclear when he may be discharged.

On Monday, Vancouver police said they had requested a mental health assessment.

“We have asked that this person be evaluated psychologically and that consideration be given to keeping him in custody or giving very strict bail conditions to prevent any further risk to the public,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Ngo is facing multiple release conditions, including a ban on possessing any explosive substances or being within 100 metres of Vancouver City Hall.

He is due back in court on Nov. 14.

With files from Rumina Daya

