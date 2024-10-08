Menu

Sports

Blades Bio October 2024: Ben Riche

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 6:28 pm
1 min read
Blades Bio October 2024: Ben Riche
WATCH: Acquired from the Victoria Royals, Ben Riche has provided an immediate offensive punch for the Saskatoon Blades and joined Global Sports' Scott Roblin for the first edition of 'Blades Bio' for the 2024-25 season.
As his junior hockey career continues to round into form, Ben Riche has now been given the opportunity to play a bit closer to home.

Hailing from Bethune, Sask., Riche has quickly become one of the most productive players on the Saskatoon Blades, scoring four goals and 10 points in the team’s first six games of the 2024-25 season.

“It’s been very exciting,” said Riche. “Great start here this season. I’ve had lots of success early with the team and of course individually, so it’s nice to get settled here early. I love coming back home, closer to the family, closer to friends and it’s been a great trade for me.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades name blueliner Ben Saunderson 63rd captain in franchise history'
Saskatoon Blades name blueliner Ben Saunderson 63rd captain in franchise history

Acquired from the Victoria Royals in the off-season in exchange for pending overager Vaughn Watterodt, Riche has slotted into Saskatoon’s top-six and has helped the Blades race out to a 4-1-1 record to begin the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Riche joined Global Sports’ Scott Roblin for the first edition of ‘Blades Bio’ for the 2024-25 campaign.

