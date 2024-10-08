Blades Bio October 2024: Ben Riche

As his junior hockey career continues to round into form, Ben Riche has now been given the opportunity to play a bit closer to home.

Hailing from Bethune, Sask., Riche has quickly become one of the most productive players on the Saskatoon Blades, scoring four goals and 10 points in the team’s first six games of the 2024-25 season.

“It’s been very exciting,” said Riche. “Great start here this season. I’ve had lots of success early with the team and of course individually, so it’s nice to get settled here early. I love coming back home, closer to the family, closer to friends and it’s been a great trade for me.”

Acquired from the Victoria Royals in the off-season in exchange for pending overager Vaughn Watterodt, Riche has slotted into Saskatoon’s top-six and has helped the Blades race out to a 4-1-1 record to begin the season.

Riche joined Global Sports’ Scott Roblin for the first edition of ‘Blades Bio’ for the 2024-25 campaign.