Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘Catastrophic’ mechanical failure ends Canada’s chances at Puig Women’s America’s Cup

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 6:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Catastrophic’ mechanical failure ends Canada’s run in Puig Women’s America’s Cup'
‘Catastrophic’ mechanical failure ends Canada’s run in Puig Women’s America’s Cup
WATCH: A 'catastrophic' mechanical failure has forced Canada to stop racing in the Puig Women’s America’s Cup, according to Concord Pacific Racing. The team was in their second sailing race of the semi-finals when their vessel nosedived into the water at speeds of over 30 knots, narrowly avoiding capsizing.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Blustery winds and challenging conditions have been plaguing crews at the Puig Women’s America’s Cup in Spain.

Canada’s team, led by Vancouverite Isabella Bertold, started day two in fifth place and needed a strong performance to secure a spot in the top three to advance to the semi-finals.

However, it did not go as planned.

Concord Pacific shared a video showing a series of unpredictable events, leading to mechanical failures and the end of the Canadian team’s dream of winning.

The video shows the team taking a massive nosedive, plunging into the water at speeds of more than 30 knots.

The dramatic stop narrowly avoided a capsize, according to Concord Pacific.

The technical issues forced the team to retire to prepare for the next race but the boat suffered a catastrophic hydraulics failure during the pre-start.

Story continues below advertisement

The team lost control of the system that operates the foils and almost capsized.

The damage was so extensive the regatta will use a different hull in the days ahead.

Click to play video: 'Inaugural women’s America’s Cup race'
Inaugural women’s America’s Cup race

Concord Pacific’s racing team has been training for this event for the last six months.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It was a really tough way for us to end the event,” Bertold said in a statement.

“We had a first-rate start and were sailing well. An unfortunate mistake on a gybe exit set us back, but we reset, and the boat was working well. Then, in the pre-start, while prepping for a gybe entry, I hit board down as usual, and immediately I thought, ‘We’ve lost part of the boat.’ It felt like we might lose the entire foil. We lost all functions and went with gut instinct to avoid flipping at 40 knots. I’m really proud we safely put the boat down and called for assistance.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bertold said after all the work she and starboard trimmer Maura Dewey put in, watching the final races from the sidelines was hard.

“We were well-prepped for the day, and the conditions were probably some of our favourites as sailors,” she added.

“We wish we could have been out there racing and fighting to move up the leaderboard.”

Click to play video: 'America’s Cup Team Canada captain celebrates sailing milestone for women'
America’s Cup Team Canada captain celebrates sailing milestone for women

The America’s Cup is the world’s oldest international competition still operating in any sport. The top sailing crews in the world battle head-to-head in multi-million-dollar yachts, often at breakneck speed.

While women have competed in the event in the past, including one all-female crew, the sport has been dominated by men until now.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices