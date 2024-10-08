Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Thief makes off with several North Vancouver firefighter uniforms

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 5:54 pm
1 min read
Police say this person stole several North Vancouver firefighter uniforms from a dry cleaner early Saturday morning.
Police say this person stole several North Vancouver firefighter uniforms from a dry cleaner early Saturday morning. North Vancouver RCMP
Police in North Vancouver are working to track down several firefighter uniforms stolen during a break-in at a dry cleaner earlier this week.

North Vancouver RCMP said security video captured a man breaking into the business in the 900 block of West 3rd Street early Saturday morning.

Police say these firefighter uniforms were stolen early Saturday morning.
Police say these firefighter uniforms were stolen early Saturday morning. North Vancouver RCMP

In the video, a balaclava-clad suspect can be seen grabbing several North Vancouver City Fire Department uniforms from a rack.

“Police are concerned that an unauthorized individual may try to wear the uniform to commit further crimes by impersonating a firefighter,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'Unsolved Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers cases'
Unsolved Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers cases
“Out of an abundance of caution, if anyone is suspicious of someone wearing a fire fighting uniform, they are encouraged to request further identification, such as employee ID, to confirm their identity.”

Police say the thief made off with four shirts emblazoned with NVCFD crests and two pairs of black pants.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-131.

 

 

