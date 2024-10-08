Menu

Crime

New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 2:45 pm
Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP are working together to arrest violent offenders. Municipal and provincial officials announced the creation of a new 'most wanted' website Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP are working together to arrest violent offenders. Municipal and provincial officials announced the creation of a new 'most wanted' website Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Jordan Pearn / Global News
A joint police unit made up of a dozen officers from the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP is launching a new online tool to fight crime.

The Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) announced Tuesday the creation of a Manitoba’s Most Wanted website to get the public’s help in tracking down wanted offenders.

Since the unit began operations last May, they’ve arrested 480 suspects, police said.

The online project, funded by Manitoba Justice, is intended to share timely information with the public about wanted people, and encourage community members to contact Winnipeg police, RCMP or Crime Stoppers with details.

According to police, the first three-quarters of 2024 has been a very prolific time for the unit, with 264 violent offenders arrested — more than a quarter of whom had gang connections — and almost 600 warrant checks conducted.

Manitoba justice minister unveils plans for improved offender supervision and services

 

