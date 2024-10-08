New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say

See more sharing options

A joint police unit made up of a dozen officers from the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP is launching a new online tool to fight crime.

The Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) announced Tuesday the creation of a Manitoba’s Most Wanted website to get the public’s help in tracking down wanted offenders.

Since the unit began operations last May, they’ve arrested 480 suspects, police said.

The online project, funded by Manitoba Justice, is intended to share timely information with the public about wanted people, and encourage community members to contact Winnipeg police, RCMP or Crime Stoppers with details.

According to police, the first three-quarters of 2024 has been a very prolific time for the unit, with 264 violent offenders arrested — more than a quarter of whom had gang connections — and almost 600 warrant checks conducted.

