Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cruelty charges laid after animal set on fire in Orillia, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 12:14 pm
1 min read
File photo of a man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
File photo of a man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a person with cruelty to animals after an animal was found on fire in downtown Orillia last month.

On Monday, Sept. 16 around 5 p.m., Orillia OPP officers and firefighters responded to a call about an animal in distress at the intersection of Colborne Street East and West Street South.

Const. Derek Tilley says officers found the animal in question and “it had clearly been on fire.”

“The animal is believed to have died by succumbing to the injuries that it received through the fire. Our officers then investigated by looking around the area and were able to locate accelerant within the area,” Tilley says.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police later received video footage of a person of interest leaving the area around 4:50 p.m.

After help from the public, police arrested a 29-year-old man from Orillia and charged him with arson, mischief and cruelty to animals causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices