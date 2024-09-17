Animal dies after being found on fire in Ontario, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an animal complaint for arson after an animal was found on fire in downtown Orillia.

On Monday, Sept. 16, around 5:00 p.m., Orillia OPP officers and firefighters responded to a call about an animal in distress at the intersection of Colborne Street East and West Street South.

After arriving, provincial Const. Derek Tilley says officers found the animal in question and says, “It had clearly been on fire.”

“The animal is believed to have died by succumbing to the injuries that it received through the fire. Our officers then investigated by looking around the area and were able to locate accelerant within the area,” Tilley says.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tilley says it is unclear at this point if that was the accelerant that was used on the animal or not or how the animal even became on fire.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the disturbing nature of the call, we’re not going to specify which type of animal (it) was, just that there was an animal in distress,” Tilley said.

But Tilley did say the animal was not believed to be wild.

The incident is currently under investigation for arson.

Tilley says that because 5 p.m. is a busy time, they hope someone who saw the incident or might have video or dashcam footage of what happened could give them more details.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area around the mentioned time and may have dashcam footage or any information about this incident to contact the OPP’s non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.