Families homeless after fire rips through homes in East Vancouver

Several families were out of their homes on Monday night after a fire ripped through multiple properties in East Vancouver.

Just after 8 p.m. on Monday, huge flames and embers could be seen shooting into the sky near East Pender Street and Glen Drive.

Four homes were damaged by the fire, with two of them possibly destroyed.

Firefighters responded to a 3rd alarm fire last night on the 1000 block of E Pender Street. Took 44 firefighters to get the fire under control. Currently under investigation. All media contact the PIO only.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but fire crews said it was a challenging call.

“These homes are extremely difficult and challenging to get to,” Vancouver fire Chief Karen Fry told Global News, adding that the trees along the street added an element of difficulty to their strategy.

“Trying to get our aerial device or our ladders up high to be able to shoot water down on the homes is tough.”

No injuries have been reported but several families now need a place to stay.