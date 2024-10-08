Menu

Canada

Pilot ‘unable to stop,’ crash lands on an Ontario farm field

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 10:30 am
1 min read
Image provided by the OPP. View image in full screen
Image provided by the OPP. The Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police say a pilot was injured after being unable to stop on a grass runway and crash-landing in a farm field in Huron East over the weekend.

Police said the crash happened on Saturday just after 11:20 a.m. near Newry Road, about 70 kilometres northwest of Kitchener, Ont.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The OPP said the airplane, operated by a 68-year-old pilot from Central Huron, attempted to land on a grass runway in a nearby field but “was unable to stop before crossing over Newry Road and impacting the ground on the other side of the roadway.”

The pilot had crash-landed in a farm field, police said.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said emergency responders initially believed there were three other passengers on board the plane but it was later determined to be good Samaritans who had stopped to help the pilot.

“The OPP would like to extend their thanks for the assistance they provided at the scene,” police said.

