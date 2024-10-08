Pilot ‘unable to stop,’ crash lands on an Ontario farm field

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a pilot was injured after being unable to stop on a grass runway and crash-landing in a farm field in Huron East over the weekend.

Police said the crash happened on Saturday just after 11:20 a.m. near Newry Road, about 70 kilometres northwest of Kitchener, Ont.

The OPP said the airplane, operated by a 68-year-old pilot from Central Huron, attempted to land on a grass runway in a nearby field but “was unable to stop before crossing over Newry Road and impacting the ground on the other side of the roadway.”

The pilot had crash-landed in a farm field, police said.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said emergency responders initially believed there were three other passengers on board the plane but it was later determined to be good Samaritans who had stopped to help the pilot.

“The OPP would like to extend their thanks for the assistance they provided at the scene,” police said.