Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people taken to hospital after shots fired in northeast Calgary neighbourhood

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 8:54 am
1 min read
Police tape was blocking off part of Saddlelake Green Northeast in Calgary early Tuesday morning as police investigated a reported shooting. View image in full screen
Police tape was blocking off part of Saddlelake Green Northeast in Calgary early Tuesday morning as police investigated a reported shooting. Michael King/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were taken to hospital after someone reported shots being fired in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Police tape was blocking off part of Saddlelake Green Northeast in Calgary as police investigated a reported shooting.

Police said officers were called to the scene at 5:47 a.m. A Global News crew at the scene also saw a driveway in front of a home that appeared to have been taped off as well.

Calgary EMS told Global News that two people were transported from the scene to Foothills Medical Centre with critical injuries.

  • Police tape was blocking off part of Saddlelake Green Northeast in Calgary early Tuesday morning as police investigated a reported shooting.

A person who lives on the block where the shooting occurred told Global News he heard six or seven gunshots and some screaming before police arrived.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A Global News crew at the scene saw at least two bullet holes in the window of a pickup truck at the scene where police were investigating.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

Abdur Rehman lives in the area and described the anxiety he was feeling after hearing of the violence.

“If you hear shots or bullets being fired, that’s always scary,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Brazen shootings and how they’re investigated'
Brazen shootings and how they’re investigated
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices