2 people taken to hospital after shots fired in northeast Calgary neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital after someone reported shots being fired in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Police tape was blocking off part of Saddlelake Green Northeast in Calgary as police investigated a reported shooting.

Police said officers were called to the scene at 5:47 a.m. A Global News crew at the scene also saw a driveway in front of a home that appeared to have been taped off as well.

Calgary EMS told Global News that two people were transported from the scene to Foothills Medical Centre with critical injuries.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

A person who lives on the block where the shooting occurred told Global News he heard six or seven gunshots and some screaming before police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

A Global News crew at the scene saw at least two bullet holes in the window of a pickup truck at the scene where police were investigating.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

Abdur Rehman lives in the area and described the anxiety he was feeling after hearing of the violence.

“If you hear shots or bullets being fired, that’s always scary,” he said.