Man dies in hospital after shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at 8:11 p.m. on Clearview Heights, near Black Creek and Trethewey drives.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Duty Inspector Scott Shutt said the man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Shutt also said the man was on foot and found outside when he was shot. He could not say where exactly the shooting took place.

There is no suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

