Police search for homicide suspect on the loose

Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a 2023 homicide, and a third is on the loose.

In November 2023, Shelby Dawn Hayward was reported missing, and based on information received early this year, the homicide unit took over the investigation as Hayward was believed to be dead.

Police identified four suspects in connection with the killing, with one of them dying during the course of the investigation.

Last month, police arrested 24-year-old Tamara Gayle Moneyas and last week, Vincent Charles Fontaine, 39, was arrested, both facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the homicide.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Taylor Lena Ray Moose, who is also facing a first-degree murder charge.

She is described as 5’4″, and approximately 137 pounds with a thin build, auburn hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.