‘It was his birthday’: Two dogs fatally shot outside Sask. farm

A Saskatchewan family is searching for answers after their dogs were fatally shot outside their farm near Silton, Sask.

Daisy and Cujo’s lives were cut short after an unknown person shot both the dogs in the face on Oct. 3.

It has left the family grieving the sudden loss of their beloved pets, who they acquired on Dec. 31, 2023.

“We got them for livestock here for the farm,” owner Erin Folk said. “We brought them home and we were just over the moon to have them.”

She then recalled how they were taken far too soon.

“This was someone who out of total malicious stopped their vehicle with purpose and intention and shot these dogs who were harmless,” Folk said.

Folk explained how Daisy was found on a gravel road a mile from their home with a .22 gunshot wound in the face before being taken to the vet.

View image in full screen A picture of Erin Folk’s dog Cujo. Courtesy of Erin Folk

Cujo, however, was still missing. It wasn’t until the following day that they had found Cujo with similar injuries.

“We got another phone call that he was found trying to make his way home,” she said. “He was at the intersection on the highway… he had been shot in the head and in his front shoulder.”

With the dogs’ severe injuries, both had to be put down.

“They were our family,” Folk said. “We loved them. Cujo was a year old the day he got shot. It was his birthday.”

View image in full screen Erin Folk is a farmer outside Silton, Saskatchewan. Dave Parsons / Global News

The incident is something Folk said she has never seen before.

“Having been born and raised on a farm, I can say that farm dogs are respected as being part of a family and part of a farm,” Folk said.

“If they’re being a nuisance to someone else, then there’s communication that should happen first before anyone takes it upon themselves to do something.”

Mark Strong, a councillor with the RM of McKillop said the incident was unimaginable.

“We have lots of traffic moving around in this area at this time of year and I believe that somebody saw something,” Strong said. “Maybe they didn’t know the circumstances of it but we’re really looking for those tips to go towards the RCMP or Crimestoppers to figure this out for the family.:”

The community has committed to helping fund a cash reward for anyone with information that could the help with the ongoing RCMP investigation.

“We’re asking anyone with information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area between about 9:15 and 10:15 in the morning on Oct. 2nd to call police,” Keely Grasser, an RCMP spokesperson said.

As for Daisy and Cujo, the Folk family has since buried both of their furry friends on the property to honour their memory, while they wait for justice.

“It’s just such a big piece missing, and yeah they were dogs but they were special to us,” Folk said.