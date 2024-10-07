Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Kanesatake residents accused of illegal dumping say they’ve done nothing wrong

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Illegal soil dumping: Oka residents prepare to take matters into their own hands'
Illegal soil dumping: Oka residents prepare to take matters into their own hands
RELATED - Not far from Montreal, in Quebec’s Kanesatake Mohawk Territory, a community is fighting illegal polluters to protect their waterways. They're saying the Quebec government has not done enough to stop illegal dumping of construction waste in their territory. Mike Armstrong reports – Sep 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some residents of a Mohawk community west of Montreal who are accused by the Quebec government of illegal dumping say they’ve done nothing wrong.

Quebec government lawyers are in Superior Court on Monday seeking a temporary injunction to stop the dumping of contaminated soil and other waste on 17 waterfront properties along the shores of the Lake of Two Mountains in Kanesatake.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They have named 17 defendants, mostly Kanesatake residents, and two excavation companies that did work on the properties where the dumping allegedly occurred.

But lawyers for two of the defendants say it isn’t fair for them to be lumped in with everyone else, since no contaminated soil was found on their land.

Trending Now

One of them is accused of filling in soil along the shoreline on her property, while the other is accused of cutting trees along the shore.

Story continues below advertisement

The court case follows months of media coverage and public pressure from community members, who say illegal dumping has been a problem in Kanesatake for years.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices