Crime

Teen killed in Winnipeg shooting, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 7, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Winnipeg teen early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Boyd Avenue just after 6 a.m. in response to the report of a shooting, and found the 16-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information or video surveillance in the area is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-958-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

