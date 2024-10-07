Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Montreal dockworkers to stop all overtime work as contract talks drag on

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2024 12:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: U.S. port strike suspended until January'
Business Matters: U.S. port strike suspended until January
RELATED - The union representing 45,000 striking U.S. dockworkers at East and Gulf coast ports says it has reached a deal to suspend their strike until January to provide time to negotiate a new contract. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for Oct. 4, 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal plan to halt all overtime work starting this later this week in a pressure tactic aimed at management as contract talks continue.

The union representing nearly 1,200 longshore workers at the port says it has filed notice that the overtime strike will kick off at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday and continue indefinitely.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Michel Murray, a spokesman for the union local, says the Maritime Employers Association is “dragging its feet” in negotiations and that the job action aims to ratchet up pressure to reach a deal.

He says scheduling is a key stumbling block in the bargaining sessions, which resumed on Friday under the watch of federal mediators.

Trending Now

The discussions flared back to life after a three-day strike last week at two terminals that handle 41 per cent of container traffic at the Port of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

The dockworkers have been without a contract since Dec. 31.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices