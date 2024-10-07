Montreal dockworkers to stop all overtime work as contract talks drag on

Send this page to someone via email

Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal plan to halt all overtime work starting this later this week in a pressure tactic aimed at management as contract talks continue.

The union representing nearly 1,200 longshore workers at the port says it has filed notice that the overtime strike will kick off at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday and continue indefinitely.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Michel Murray, a spokesman for the union local, says the Maritime Employers Association is “dragging its feet” in negotiations and that the job action aims to ratchet up pressure to reach a deal.

He says scheduling is a key stumbling block in the bargaining sessions, which resumed on Friday under the watch of federal mediators.

The discussions flared back to life after a three-day strike last week at two terminals that handle 41 per cent of container traffic at the Port of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

The dockworkers have been without a contract since Dec. 31.