Influencer, 20, crashes McLaren while livstreaming on the highway

Send this page to someone via email

The live-streaming platform Kick has banned a controversial influencer from its service after he broadcast himself crashing his McLaren on a Miami highway while appearing to be distracted on his phone.

Jack Doherty, while only 20 years old, has amassed nearly 15 million followers on YouTube. Scrolling through his page, viewers are greeted by sensational video titles such as “Speeding In Front Of Cops!” and “We Almost Got Arrested!” among other videos flaunting his wealth and expensive car collection.

Doherty was driving in heavy rain on Saturday when he lost control of his McLaren and crashed into a guardrail on the highway. His passenger was live-streaming and captured the crash on camera. In the moments before the crash, Doherty can be seen looking down at his phone.

Jack Doherty just crashed his brand new McLaren on stream 😳 https://t.co/WNnKGbmHbD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 5, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

No other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Doherty shared videos of the aftermath, showing his US$200,000 McLaren filling with smoke.

“Help, help! Break the f—king window,” he yells as Good Samaritans rushed over. One of the witnesses helped carry Doherty out of wreck while the 20-year-old continued to film himself.

Doherty’s passenger, the one who was filming when the car crashed, was left bloodied in the accident. He later got stitches to treat facial injuries, another video shows. Online commentators criticized Doherty for appearing to be more concerned about his wrecked car than his injured friend.

“Bro was more worried about recording his own crash than the camera man’s life,” one Instagram user wrote.

After being pulled out of the car wreck, Doherty briefly filmed his passenger, who had blood running down his face, and asked him if he was OK before urging him to help capture the scene on camera.

“Michael here, film on that phone too,” Doherty says in the video.

YouTuber Corinna Kopf condemned Doherty’s actions, posting: “Your friend’s face is gushing blood but you make sure he stays filming from all angles… nice.”

Streamer Brett Hoffman, who goes by “dakotaz,” wrote that “we live in a world where fame is chased harder than compassion.”

Story continues below advertisement

“A kid, more concerned with recording and texting, didn’t even check on his friend in the passenger seat — his first thought was his car,” he posted on X.

Shortly after the crash was livestreamed on Kick, Doherty’s account on the platform disappeared.

A spokesperson for the streaming service told NBC News that it “does not condone illegal activity, which is why we swiftly took action to ban this creator from the platform.”

Global News has reached out to Kick for additional comment.

Doherty posted an initial statement about the crash on X, writing: “I just want to say how grateful I am that Michael and I are alive. I’m so sorry Michael for putting you thru that. Thank you to all the first responders and everyone who helped us get out of the car. This could’ve been so much worse and it’s a huge learning lesson.”

The influencer promised to post a “more detailed response” later.

Doherty is no stranger to controversy. He faced backlash in November 2023 after posting a video of himself flipping over a golf cart while his girlfriend was riding in the passenger seat.

In March this year, Doherty posted a video on Instagram showing him flipping over his new Can-Am off-road vehicle “30 seconds after getting it” while driving in a back yard.