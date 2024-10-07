‘Shocked’: B.C. dog stolen in the Yukon found safe in Arizona

A woman is in shock after her dog was abducted in the Yukon and later found about 5,000 km away in Arizona.
Alyce Johnson and her dog Midnight had an emotional reunion in Surrey on Sunday.
A stranger took the five-year-old American pitbull cross near the Yukon-Alaska border in late September.
Johnson didn’t know what had happened to her beloved pet but was shocked to receive a voicemail from an animal hospital in Phoenix.
Get breaking National news
She was told Midnight was left at a dog camp in Arizona and was identified by her microchip.
Apparently, the person who took her did not want her anymore.
“I was shocked,” Johnson told Global News. “Completely shocked. And this is 4 a.m. in the morning and I can’t call anyone. You know, not everyone wakes up at 4 a.m.”
Johnson added that no one expects to find their dog in a camp about 5,000 km away.
- ‘He was truly loved’: Grieving family marks birthday of killed Halifax teen
- Mom and seven-year-old daughter from France killed in Old Montreal fire
- Police call Toronto woman ‘a serial killer,’ charge her with 3 Ontario murders in 3 days
- Garth Brooks sued by makeup artist for alleged rape, sexual assault
Comments