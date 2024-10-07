Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Crime

‘Shocked’: B.C. dog stolen in the Yukon found safe in Arizona

By Amy Judd & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted October 7, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. woman reunites with dog after being ‘dognapped’ to the U.S.'
B.C. woman reunites with dog after being ‘dognapped’ to the U.S.
WATCH: A woman is left with countless questions this weekend, after her dog was taken from the roadside in a remote part of the Yukon, and driven all the way to the southwestern United States. Now, the woman is in the Lower Mainland to be united with her treasured companion. Alissa Thibault reports.
A woman is in shock after her dog was abducted in the Yukon and later found about 5,000 km away in Arizona.

Alyce Johnson and her dog Midnight had an emotional reunion in Surrey on Sunday.

A stranger took the five-year-old American pitbull cross near the Yukon-Alaska border in late September.

Johnson didn’t know what had happened to her beloved pet but was shocked to receive a voicemail from an animal hospital in Phoenix.

She was told Midnight was left at a dog camp in Arizona and was identified by her microchip.

Apparently, the person who took her did not want her anymore.

Click to play video: 'New resources for Coquitlam Search and Rescue'
New resources for Coquitlam Search and Rescue
“I was shocked,” Johnson told Global News. “Completely shocked. And this is 4 a.m. in the morning and I can’t call anyone. You know, not everyone wakes up at 4 a.m.”

Johnson added that no one expects to find their dog in a camp about 5,000 km  away.

