‘Shocked’: B.C. dog stolen in the Yukon found safe in Arizona

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is in shock after her dog was abducted in the Yukon and later found about 5,000 km away in Arizona.

Alyce Johnson and her dog Midnight had an emotional reunion in Surrey on Sunday.

A stranger took the five-year-old American pitbull cross near the Yukon-Alaska border in late September.

Johnson didn’t know what had happened to her beloved pet but was shocked to receive a voicemail from an animal hospital in Phoenix.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She was told Midnight was left at a dog camp in Arizona and was identified by her microchip.

Apparently, the person who took her did not want her anymore.

1:33 New resources for Coquitlam Search and Rescue

“I was shocked,” Johnson told Global News. “Completely shocked. And this is 4 a.m. in the morning and I can’t call anyone. You know, not everyone wakes up at 4 a.m.”

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson added that no one expects to find their dog in a camp about 5,000 km away.