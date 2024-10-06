Airstrikes in Lebanon have violated humanitarian law, UN refugee chief says

Send this page to someone via email

The United Nations’ refugee chief Filippo Grandi said on Sunday that airstrikes in Lebanon had violated international humanitarian law by hitting civilian infrastructure and killing civilians, in reference to Israel’s bombardment of the country.

“Unfortunately, many instances of violations of international humanitarian law in the way the airstrikes are conducted that have destroyed or damaged civilian infrastructure, have killed civilians, have impacted humanitarian operations,” he told media in Beirut.

Grandi was in Lebanon as it struggles to cope with the displacement of more than 1.2 million people as a result of an expanded Israeli air and ground operation that it says is targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Fighting had previously been mostly limited to the Israel-Lebanon border area, in parallel to Israel’s war in Gaza against Palestinian group Hamas.

Grandi said all parties to the conflict and those with influence on them should “stop this carnage that is happening both in Gaza and in Lebanon today.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Trudeau repeats ceasefire call but doesn’t condemn Israel sending troops into Lebanon

More than 2,000 people have been killed and nearly 10,000 wounded in Lebanon in nearly a year of fighting, most in the past two weeks, the Lebanese health ministry says. Israel says around 50 civilians and soldiers have been killed.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Israel says it targets military capabilities and takes steps to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, while Lebanese authorities say civilians have been targeted.

Israel accuses both Hezbollah and Hamas of hiding among civilians, which they deny.

Grandi said the World Health Organization briefed him “about egregious violations of IHL in respect of health facilities in particular that have been impacted in various locations of Lebanon,” using an acronym for international humanitarian law.

Attacks on civilian homes may also be violations, though the matter requires further assessment, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The fighting has led some 220,000 people to cross the Lebanese border with Syria, 70 per cent of whom are Syrians and 30 per cent Lebanese, Grandi said, saying these were conservative estimates.

1:49 Iran Supreme Leader defends strike on Israel

Israel’s bombardment of the main border crossing with Syria at Masnaa on Friday was “a huge obstacle,” to those flows of people continuing, he said.

Many of the Syrians leaving Lebanon had sought refuge and fled war and a security crackdown after the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Now was an opportunity for the Syrian government to show that returnees’ “safety and ability to go back to their homes or wherever they need to go is respected,” Grandi said.