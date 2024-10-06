High winds cause semi rollover on Highway 10 east of Regina

See more sharing options

The Highway 10 overpass at Balgonie east of Regina was closed Satruday after high winds toppled a semi-trailer.

The Balgonie volunteer fire department shared the above photo on their social media.

High winds caused problems across the province this weekend, with gusts reaching 86 kilometers per hour on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

Drivers are urged to check the highway hotline before travel.