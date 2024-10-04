NDP outlines 4-year plan to restore Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

REGINA — NDP Leader Carla Beck says she would cut $58 million in spending during her first year as premier should her party win the Saskatchewan election set for Oct. 28.

Beck says she would axe the incumbent Saskatchewan Party’s marshals service, slash government advertising and cut administration at the province’s Crown Investments Corporation and Executive Council.

She says she would also restructure Saskatchewan’s trade offices and do away with consultants.

Beck says she would spend more than $390 million in the first year to pay for her promises, including more money for education and health care.

The plan also includes forgoing $164 million in revenue to pay for suspending the gas tax, removing provincial sales tax on children’s clothes and some grocery items, and other measures.

Beck says her plan is based on the government’s budgetary numbers, and it forecasts deficits in the first three years with a surplus in the fourth year.

“For years, Scott Moe and his government have been spending money on the wrong priorities — $20 million and counting on a marshals service that has yet to deliver a single boot on the ground. That money could have and should have gone to existing police forces in our province,” Beck told reporters Friday in Regina.

She has said she would use savings from cutting the marshals service and spend it on RCMP and mental health services.

“This is a plan for change. Now, I’m sure that Scott Moe and the Sask. Party are going to tell you that this can’t be done, but that’s a choice.”

Moe has said Beck’s plans are costly and would lead to large deficits.

Moe has promised widespread tax relief for families, which he has said would save a family of four more than $3,400 over four years.

He also plans to increase benefits for families looking to put their kids in sports and arts, along with a pair of tax credits to help current and prospective homeowners.

He said he plans to outline what his party’s promises would cost.