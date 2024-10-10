Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

New Brunswick election 2024 results: Fredericton North

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jill Green
    Jill Green
    Progressive Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Luke Randall
    Luke Randall
    Liberal
  • Anthea Plummer
    Anthea Plummer
    Green
  • Glen Davis
    Glen Davis
    People's Alliance of NB
  • Matthew Stocek
    Matthew Stocek
    NDP
  • Andrew Vandette
    Andrew Vandette
    Libertarian
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fredericton North is a provincial electoral district located in Fredericton. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Jill Green who first took office in 2020. Green collected 3,227 votes, winning 41.13 per cent of the vote in the 2020 New Brunswick provincial election.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

In 2022, the provincial government tasked the Electoral Boundaries Commission with redrawing the boundaries of New Brunswick’s 49 electoral ridings to be used in the next provincial election. Provincial law requires the boundaries to be reviewed every 10 years.

Voters will decide who will represent Fredericton North during the upcoming New Brunswick provincial election on Oct. 21, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices