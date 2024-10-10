New Brunswick election 2024 results: Fredericton North

Send this page to someone via email

Fredericton North is a provincial electoral district located in Fredericton. This riding is currently represented by Progressive Conservative MLA Jill Green who first took office in 2020. Green collected 3,227 votes, winning 41.13 per cent of the vote in the 2020 New Brunswick provincial election.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

In 2022, the provincial government tasked the Electoral Boundaries Commission with redrawing the boundaries of New Brunswick’s 49 electoral ridings to be used in the next provincial election. Provincial law requires the boundaries to be reviewed every 10 years.

Voters will decide who will represent Fredericton North during the upcoming New Brunswick provincial election on Oct. 21, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.