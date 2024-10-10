Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick election 2024 results: Restigouche East

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Guy Arseneault
    Guy Arseneault
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Normand Pelletier
    Normand Pelletier
    Progressive Conservative
  • Gilles Cormier
    Gilles Cormier
    Green
  • Daisy Petersen
    Daisy Petersen
    NDP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Restigouche East is a provincial electoral district located in Northwest New Brunswick.

This riding was created in 2023 and will be contested for the first time in this upcoming election.  It includes parts of Campbellton-Dalhousie, Restigouche West, Restigouche-Chaleur and Bathurst West-Beresford.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

In 2022, the provincial government tasked the Electoral Boundaries Commission with redrawing the boundaries of New Brunswick’s 49 electoral ridings to be used in the next provincial election. Provincial law requires the boundaries to be reviewed every 10 years.

Voters will decide who will represent Restigouche East during the upcoming New Brunswick provincial election on Oct. 21, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices