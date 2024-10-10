New Brunswick election 2024 results: Restigouche East

Send this page to someone via email

Restigouche East is a provincial electoral district located in Northwest New Brunswick.

This riding was created in 2023 and will be contested for the first time in this upcoming election. It includes parts of Campbellton-Dalhousie, Restigouche West, Restigouche-Chaleur and Bathurst West-Beresford.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

In 2022, the provincial government tasked the Electoral Boundaries Commission with redrawing the boundaries of New Brunswick’s 49 electoral ridings to be used in the next provincial election. Provincial law requires the boundaries to be reviewed every 10 years.

Voters will decide who will represent Restigouche East during the upcoming New Brunswick provincial election on Oct. 21, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.