Robertson leads Maple Leafs past Red Wings 2-0

DETROIT – Nick Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in NHL pre-season action on Thursday.
Robertson scored at 17:54 of the opening period and added another at 14:34 of the third period for Toronto (3-1-1).
Max Pacioretty picked up two assists, with Easton Cowan and David Kampf each dishing one.
The win extended the Maple Leafs’ win streak to three games.
Anthony Stolarz earned a 30-save shutout in the victory.
Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots for Detroit (3-2-1), which was coming off a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.
