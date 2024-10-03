SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Robertson leads Maple Leafs past Red Wings 2-0

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2024 9:49 pm
1 min read
DETROIT – Nick Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in NHL pre-season action on Thursday.

Robertson scored at 17:54 of the opening period and added another at 14:34 of the third period for Toronto (3-1-1).

Max Pacioretty picked up two assists, with Easton Cowan and David Kampf each dishing one.

The win extended the Maple Leafs’ win streak to three games.

Anthony Stolarz earned a 30-save shutout in the victory.

Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots for Detroit (3-2-1), which was coming off a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

