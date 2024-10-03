Riders’ Milligan making strong case for CFL Most Outstanding Player

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. currently leads the league with seven interceptions.

That, along with his 84 total tackles, good for fifth in the CFL, are big reasons why the ball-hawking defensive back is currently in the running for the league’s Most Outstanding Player (MOP).

FanDuel currently has Milligan at +6000 odds to win the award so it may yet be a long shot, but he is happy to even be in consideration.

“I mean it’s good, I’m being recognized for what I’m doing, I’m just trying to make sure I’m the best player I can possibly be every week,” said Milligan.

Milligan would be the first defensive player to win the MOP in a decade.

Soloman Elimimian was the last to do so in 2014 for the BC Lions.

Those who play alongside Milligan in the Riders defensive backfield are pulling for him to win the award and say he makes the entire unit better.

“It’s a blessing to be able to play with guys like him, he brings just a different type of force to the field. He’s everywhere getting picks and doing the stuff on special teams and for me just wanting to be just like that,” said Riders defensive back Marcus Sayles.

Riders head coach Corey Mace echoed that statement .

“I believe everybody on the field knows where 0 is at and he’s still able to make plays so there are a lot of great players in this league and I don’t have the vote, but if I did that would be mine,” said Mace.