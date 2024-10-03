Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Montreal home sales rise 18 per cent in September from last year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Costs you need to know about when purchasing a home'
Costs you need to know about when purchasing a home
If you are planning on buying a home, the last thing you need are unpleasant surprises. In this month’s real estate segment, Global News real estate expert Shanna Garneau shares with Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella all the hidden costs associated with buying a home – Jul 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 18 per cent in September from last year.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 3,201 to push above the historical average for the month.

The rise in sales came as listings also rose. New listings were up nine per cent to 6,207, while total active listings were up 15 per cent from last year to 18,078.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sales volume was up 26 per cent from last year to $2 billion.

Trending Now

The median price for single-family homes was $590,000, up seven per cent from last year, while the median condominium price was $415,000, up four per cent.

Quebec as a whole saw sales rise 20 per cent from last September to 6,960, while the median single-family home price in the province was up seven per cent to $450,000.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices