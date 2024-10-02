Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan NDP blasts Scott Moe for tax hikes while in office

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2024 5:14 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan NDP's Trent Wotherspoon speaks to reporters at the Saskatchewan Legislature Building in Regina, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Wotherspoon says Moe hiked 31 taxes and fees in a single year while premier, making life more unaffordable for Saskatchewan residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan NDP's Trent Wotherspoon speaks to reporters at the Saskatchewan Legislature Building in Regina, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Wotherspoon says Moe hiked 31 taxes and fees in a single year while premier, making life more unaffordable for Saskatchewan residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. GAC/JJS
REGINA — Saskatchewan New Democrats say Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party can’t be trusted to reduce taxes.

NDP candidate Trent Wotherspoon says Moe hiked 31 taxes and fees while premier in a single year, making life more unaffordable for Saskatchewan residents.

He says Moe’s recent announcement that a re-elected Saskatchewan Party government would provide personal income tax relief is nonsense.

He says the Saskatchewan Party promised to cut taxes during the 2016 election campaign but raised them after it was elected again.

The NDP, if it forms government in the Oct. 28 election, has promised to suspend the gas tax and remove the provincial sales tax from children’s clothes and some grocery items.

Wotherspoon also says NDP Leader Carla Beck would provide better management of the province’s books to pay for the party’s campaign promises.

“We want to lay out a program that’s fiscally responsible and that we know we can deliver. And we know with what we’ve put together here, with a fully costed platform, we can deliver this and we can keep our word,” Wotherspoon told reporters Wednesday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

