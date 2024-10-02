‘Hearts in our throats’: Conflict in the Middle East impacts Manitoba communities

Send this page to someone via email

While conflict continues to widen in the Middle East, Manitoba communities with close ties to the region say they are holding their breath.

“This is very concerning to us for obvious reasons. First of all, there is the potential of a war happening,” said Arian Arianpour, the president of the Iranian Community of Manitoba.

Ruth Ashrafi, the regional director of B’Nai Brith for Manitoba echoed Arianpour’s concerns. “We all have our hearts in our throats… We are very concerned, and our community here is also very concerned.”

On Tuesday night, almost one year after Hamas’ attack on Israel, the world watched as Iran launched a barrage of missiles against the nation.

Bryan Peeler, a political scientist, said this could potentially lead to a daunting future.

“Escalation on the conflict is quite possible. I mean, the Israeli government said, you know, like yesterday, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran has made a big mistake and that it will pay for it,” Peeler said.

But, all in all, “we don’t know what’s going to happen here.”

Ashrafi and Arianpour say the communities they represent are feeling the uncertainty deeply, as their loved ones try to live through the snowballing violence.

“Iranian Canadians living in Canada, or the diaspora all over the world, they usually have extended family or friends in Iran,” said Arianpour.

“We are concerned about our welfare. We are concerned about the terrible stress that they are under,” Ashrafi added. “Last week, friends of mine became the proud grandparents of a baby boy. And the circumcision ceremony, which is usually a big festive feast… was held in a bomb shelter.”

Peeler said it’s not obvious what more Iran can contribute to the conflict, and noted a Lebanon-based terror group involved in the fighting may be weakening with its military leadership dwindling.

But an unknown still hangs heavy over the Middle East, and it may be up to other countries to change that, he said.

“The U.S. has called for a ceasefire in the last several months… The U.K., France, Canada, other countries have been calling for a ceasefire, and this doesn’t seem to stop the Netanyahu government,” he said.

“Other countries have stopped certain arms supplies to Israel in response to what’s happened. But the Americans are really the ones here with the leverage, and they seem unwilling to use it, and the Israeli government seems unwilling to listen to the Americans. This heightens the threat of escalation in the region.”

Throughout it all, Israeli and Iranian communities are calling to not be associated with the actions of either government, and are advocating for resolution.

“This is not the war of the Iranian people. This is very important to understand that this is a war — if it happens — that the Islamic Republic regime is forcing on the region. It is critical to differentiate between the Iranian people and (their government),” Arianpour said.

“We would love to see a region where everyone can live in peace through the understanding of co-existence.”

Ashrafi said to remember that the conflict impacts all people touched by the conflict.

“People who have family in Israel are suffering, and people who have family in the Gaza Strip or in the West Bank are suffering, too. We have to bear that in mind, and we have to be cognizant of that and sympathetic to each other,” she said.

“My hope is for a peaceful Middle East.”