Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec premier says Ottawa should forcibly relocate half of asylum seekers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2024 2:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec premier at odds with Bloc Québécois again'
Quebec premier at odds with Bloc Québécois again
Quebec premier at odds with Bloc Québécois again
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Premier François Legault says the federal government should force asylum seekers arriving in Quebec to move to other provinces, including people who have already settled in the province.

Legault said during a trip to Paris on Wednesday that he wants half of the asylum seekers currently in Quebec to be transferred elsewhere in the country.

The premier says it doesn’t make sense that Quebec receives about 45 per cent of would-be refugees in Canada, despite accounting for only 22 per cent of the population.

Click to play video: 'Nearly 13K international students applied for asylum in Canada this year, data shows'
Nearly 13K international students applied for asylum in Canada this year, data shows
Trending Now

The federal government says it wants a fairer distribution of asylum seekers across the country, but the office of Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Ottawa won’t force provinces to take in more people.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa is offering financial incentives to provinces that want to help and is threatening to reduce the number of economic immigrants for provinces that resist.

Legault said on Tuesday that his government has asked Ottawa to create waiting zones for asylum seekers entering the country, as is the practice in France.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices