Winnipeg firefighters tackle blaze at Wolseley apartment building Wednesday

Some residents of a four-storey Wolseley Avenue apartment building will be able to return to their suites after a Wednesday morning fire, but others will be temporarily displaced due to smoke damage, firefighters say.

Crews were called to the building just before 8:15 a.m. and were able to get the blaze under control within about 45 minutes.

The building’s residents had all escaped safely before firefighters arrived at the scene, and no one was injured in the incident.

Emergency social services staff are helping displaced residents find somewhere to stay, the city said, while those who are able to return later Wednesday will have to wait until the building is fully ventilated.

No damage estimates are available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.