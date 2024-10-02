Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: October 2024

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 2, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for October 2 was taken by Tammy Anderson near Cudworth. View image in full screen
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for October 2 was taken by Tammy Anderson near Cudworth. Tammy Anderson / Viewer Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fall is officially here and with it comes the famous pumpkin spiced latte, Halloween decorations around town and fallen leaves to jump in.

We want to see the wonderful photos you capture from all over the province.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for October:

Story continues below advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices