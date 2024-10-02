Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: October 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Fall is officially here and with it comes the famous pumpkin spiced latte, Halloween decorations around town and fallen leaves to jump in.

We want to see the wonderful photos you capture from all over the province.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for October:

