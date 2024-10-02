City, Compost Winnipeg to launch food waste drop-off stations

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor says the city will be one step closer to keeping food waste out of the landfill later this month with the launch of food waste drop-off stations throughout the city on Oct. 15.

The initiative is in partnership with Compost Winnipeg and will include 15 drop-off stations. It will remain in place until a full curbside ‘green cart’ program begins, with a planned start date of 2030.

“For every tonne of food waste diverted, we remove two tonnes of CO2 emissions,” Mayor Scott Gillingham said.

“That’s why this initiative is so important. By partnering with Compost Winnipeg, we’re giving residents a convenient and immediate way to make a real difference while we gear up for the launch of the green cart program.”

Winnipeggers can participate by collecting food scraps in any container that is lined with newspaper, a paper bag or a BPI-certified compostable bag. The bag can then be tossed or the container emptied into a cart at one of the drop-off stations.

Amanda Wolfe of Compost Winnipeg said her organization is looking forward to working with the city and providing convenient drop-off locations, regardless of where Winnipeggers live.

“We know having a station close to home is key, so we will look for opportunities to add more drop-off stations to make it easier for everyone to use.”

A full list of drop-off locations and acceptable food waste items can be found on the city’s website.