Canada

Leaders offer competing visions as Saskatchewan election campaign moves into Day 2

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2024 12:51 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck, walks after launching her party's election campaign in Regina, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck, walks after launching her party's election campaign in Regina, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
REGINA — Saskatchewan’s general election campaign moves into its second day today with both main parties staking out competing visions for the province.

The Saskatchewan Party’s Scott Moe kick-started the race by promising broad-based tax relief to reduce personal income taxes.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says the average family of four would save $3,400 over four years.

The NDP’s Carla Beck has said it’s time for change, arguing the government has been incompetent at managing money.

Beck has pledged to pause the gas tax for six months and scrap the provincial sales tax from children’s clothes and some grocery items, while not raising other taxes.

Both parties say they plan to provide a fully costed platform before voters go to the polls on Oct. 28.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

