Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man found dead inside tent at New Brunswick homeless encampment

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saint John fire responding to more encampment fires'
Saint John fire responding to more encampment fires
RELATED: The Saint John Fire Department is responding to an increasing number of encampment fires in the city. It’s something the chief says is taxing, but also shines a light on the need for a solution to the root causes of homelessness. Nathalie Sturgeon reports – Jun 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a 44-year-old man was found dead inside a tent on Tuesday at a homeless encampment in Saint John, N.B.

A news release today says emergency crews received a report Tuesday evening about a body found at the encampment near the causeway over the Courtenay Bay Channel.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The release from the Saint John Police Force says first responders arrived just before 9 p.m. and confirmed the man’s death.

Investigators identified the man as Jamie Langille, and they say they don’t think his death was criminal.

Trending Now

Last month, 58-year-old John Surette died in a tent near Paradise Row, in the north end of the city.

Surrette was found not far from where three people died last winter in two separate tent fires.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices