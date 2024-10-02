Man found dead inside tent at New Brunswick homeless encampment

See more sharing options

Police say a 44-year-old man was found dead inside a tent on Tuesday at a homeless encampment in Saint John, N.B.

A news release today says emergency crews received a report Tuesday evening about a body found at the encampment near the causeway over the Courtenay Bay Channel.

The release from the Saint John Police Force says first responders arrived just before 9 p.m. and confirmed the man’s death.

Investigators identified the man as Jamie Langille, and they say they don’t think his death was criminal.

Last month, 58-year-old John Surette died in a tent near Paradise Row, in the north end of the city.

Surrette was found not far from where three people died last winter in two separate tent fires.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.