Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick election: Liberals offer plan to make life better for seniors

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2024 10:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick voters have rent cap on the mind as election nears'
New Brunswick voters have rent cap on the mind as election nears
As New Brunswick’s population has been rapidly increasing, so has the cost of rent. That, coupled with some say are weak protections for renters, has made the promise of a rent cap top of mind for some voters. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick’s Liberal party is promising to improve how the province supports seniors if elected to govern on Oct. 21.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt campaigned in Neguac, N.B., this morning where she announced eight proposals, including a pledge to offer $250 a month to unpaid and informal caregivers who are looking after aging family members.

Holt says a Liberal government would improve home care by investing in the wages for personal support workers and resident attendants, as well as expanding programs that help seniors stay in their homes as long as possible.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As for nursing homes, Holt says the Liberals would improve wages and fill staffing gaps to ensure all existing nursing home beds are being used.

Holt says there are 1,108 people on waiting lists for long-term care and 550 are in hospital beds waiting for a place in a nursing home.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals also pledged to raise the “comfort and clothing allowance” for seniors from $150 to $200, and develop a strategy to improve support for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“Our team will ensure that seniors receive the support they need in a way that promotes well-being and independence,” Holt said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices