New Brunswick election: Liberals offer plan to make life better for seniors

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Liberal party is promising to improve how the province supports seniors if elected to govern on Oct. 21.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt campaigned in Neguac, N.B., this morning where she announced eight proposals, including a pledge to offer $250 a month to unpaid and informal caregivers who are looking after aging family members.

Holt says a Liberal government would improve home care by investing in the wages for personal support workers and resident attendants, as well as expanding programs that help seniors stay in their homes as long as possible.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As for nursing homes, Holt says the Liberals would improve wages and fill staffing gaps to ensure all existing nursing home beds are being used.

Holt says there are 1,108 people on waiting lists for long-term care and 550 are in hospital beds waiting for a place in a nursing home.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals also pledged to raise the “comfort and clothing allowance” for seniors from $150 to $200, and develop a strategy to improve support for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“Our team will ensure that seniors receive the support they need in a way that promotes well-being and independence,” Holt said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.