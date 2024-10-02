Menu

Canada

Belleville Senators look to build on historic season

By Paul Soucy & Kaytlyn Poberznick Global News
Posted October 2, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Belleville Senators open training camp looking to build on playoff appearance'
Belleville Senators open training camp looking to build on playoff appearance
The American Hockey League's Belleville Senators opened training camp this week, and as Kaytlyn Poberznick tells us, they're looking to build on last season's first-ever playoff series win.
The Belleville Senators are preparing for the 2024-25 season with renewed focus and higher expectations after their first-ever playoff series win last year.

Head coach David Bell remains unsatisfied with how the previous campaign ended, despite the milestone.

“We’re not satisfied at all with how last year ended or what we achieved,” Bell said. “There’s at least a starting point to go out and build on.”

Bell is relying on younger players, such as Stephen Halliday, who recorded nine points in seven games last season.

“He’s figured out the American Hockey League pace and the sizes, but he wants to reach for more and get to the NHL. He has to be one of the best players every night here to hopefully get that chance.”

Halliday, still young, sees this season as an opportunity to learn from veteran teammates and improve his game. “I’m learning from the older guys … taking it day by day.”

Teammate Wyatt Bongiovanni echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of team culture.

“We all have goals and standards. … When you’re surrounded by like-minded people, it’s a recipe for success.”

Coach Bell agrees, stressing that if the team plays with heart and tenacity, success is within reach.

“There’s a big opportunity for this group to take another step. It’s up to us and them to not waste it.”

The Senators will open their season against the Rochester Americans on Oct. 11.

