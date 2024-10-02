Man in life-threatening condition after shooting at northwest Calgary motel

One person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a shooting in northwest Calgary early Wednesday.
At about 4 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the Olympia Lodge Motel, located at 5020 – 16th Ave. NW.
One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, according to police.
Two men who were in a nearby room were taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.
Get breaking National news
The Calgary police tactical team was at the scene, as well as a K9 team.
A number of people from the motel were asked to leave their rooms and spent some time on a city bus. They have since been allowed back in their rooms.
Police believe the incident was targeted and there is no further risk to the public.
Comments