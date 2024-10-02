Man in life-threatening condition after shooting at northwest Calgary motel

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a shooting in northwest Calgary early Wednesday.

At about 4 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the Olympia Lodge Motel, located at 5020 – 16th Ave. NW.

One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, according to police.

Two men who were in a nearby room were taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.

The Calgary police tactical team was at the scene, as well as a K9 team.

A number of people from the motel were asked to leave their rooms and spent some time on a city bus. They have since been allowed back in their rooms.

Police believe the incident was targeted and there is no further risk to the public.