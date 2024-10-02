Guelph-area students improve in 2023-24 provincewide test results

Send this page to someone via email

The province has released the 2023-24 EQAO results.

In a news release on Tuesday, students at the Upper Grand District School Board continue to make achievements in math and literacy and outperform the average in Ontario as recorded in the provincewide Education Quality and Accountability Office or EQAO tests.

Students in Grade 3 showed improvements in reading, jumping to 73 per cent, two percentage points higher than the provincial average this year and three points higher than in 2023.

Grade 3 students also showed a modest improvement in writing, which is on par with the provincial standard at 64 per cent and up one percentage point from last year.

There was a significant jump in Grade 3 mathematics as well; students achieved 64 per cent, a seven-point jump from 2023 and three points higher than Ontario’s average.

In a statement, Peter Sovran, Upper Grand District School Board director of education, said the results are a testament to staff’s dedication and focus.

“Their caring efforts have made a real difference in the lives of our students,” Sovran said.

The data also showed that 86 per cent of students in Grade 6 met or exceeded the provincial standard in reading and 85 per cent in writing.

Students in Grade 6 also achieved 56 per cent in math, a three-point improvement, while Grade 9 students climbed to 58 per cent, six percentage points higher in math than the previous year.

The release also said that out of the OSSLT students in Grade 10, 87 per cent of first-time eligible students were successful, which is consistent with results from 2023.

The data revealed a 53 per cent success rate in students who were previously eligible, a drop from last year’s results.