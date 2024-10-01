Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
Probation sentence ‘not unusual’ for teen charged in Kenneth Lee case: lawyer
The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation.

The girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year in the 2022 death of Kenneth Lee, a 59-year-old man who was living in the city’s shelter system.

In a hearing today, the girl — who was 13 at the time of the incident — was given credit for 15 months of pre-sentence custody and ordered to serve 21 months of probation under an Intensive Support and Supervision Program.

Justice David Stewart Rose noted the girl apologized in court for the pain she has caused and has insights into her conduct, which he said is important in meeting the sentencing goal of accountability.

Rose pointed to the fact that the girl was forced to strip naked during six searches at two facilities where she was held, and was placed in isolation for 24 hours after a judicial order prohibited strip searches, as a “significant mitigating factor.”

Another girl who also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case was sentenced last month to 15 months of probation under an Intensive Support and Supervision Program after she was credited for 15 months of pre-sentence custody.

Police have alleged that Lee died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls.

Eight teens, all between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time, were arrested and charged in the case.

Four have pleaded guilty in the case – three to manslaughter and one to assault causing bodily harm.

Another four are set to stand trial next year — three for second-degree murder and one for manslaughter.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

