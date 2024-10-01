Honzek helps hot Flames beat Kraken 4-3 in OT

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames rookie Samuel Honzek continued his scoring tear on Monday with a brilliant short-handed effort.

Giving him an NHL-leading seven pre-season points, Honzek’s highlight-reel goal in the second period helped the Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime.

“When Penticton (rookie tournament) started, it was tough because three months without a game, but once the main camp started, I feel really different, like a new player,” said the 19-year-old Honzek, the Flames’ first-round pick (16th overall) in 2023.

“Every game and every practice, I have felt more confident and more comfortable, playing with the NHL guys and feeling like I fit in on the team.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Every game and every practice, I have felt more confident and more comfortable, playing with the NHL guys and feeling like I fit in on the team."

With two goals and five assists in five games, Honzek sits alone atop the NHL’s pre-season scoring leaders.

“I’m really enjoying it. So far, it’s good, but I’m trying to stay humble, not be too overconfident,” said Honzek, who turns 20 on Nov. 12.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Calgary Flames’ Sam Honzek, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Yegor Sharangovich during second period NHL pre-season hockey action against the Seattle Kraken in Calgary on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Tied 2-2 after the first period, Seattle had multiple chances to take the lead early in the second when Calgary took four penalties in the first six minutes.

But not only did the Flames kill off the extended power play time, Honzek ignited the home crowd at 6:33 with his goal.

After taking a breakout pass from Yegor Sharangovich, Honzek skated down the right wing through the neutral zone and into the Seattle end where he used his 6-foot-4 frame to power his way around defenceman Vince Dunn, then as he cut across the front of the net, he neatly eluded netminder Joey Daccord’s poke check before tucking the puck in the net while falling to the ice.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“He just goes out there and works. I think that’s what you’d like to see in a young player. You come and listen, you come and learn, and you try to make sure you bring your best when you’re at the rink,” said Flames coach Ryan Huska.

Story continues below advertisement

Honzek played last season with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants where multiple injuries limited him to just 33 games in which he had 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists).

“I know after last year, everybody was talking about ‘Oh geez where is this Honzek guy, and is he going to be a player?'” said Huska. “Well, he is a player. He’s a pretty good player. We’re pretty excited about where he’s at right now.”

Brayden Pachal, Blake Coleman, and Nazem Kadri — with the game-winner on a slick setup from Andrei Kuzmenko — also scored for Calgary (5-0-1), which has yet to lose in regulation.

Story continues below advertisement

Eeli Tolvanen, Ville Ottavainen and Shane Wright replied for Seattle (1-3-1).

In his first full game after playing two periods in each of his first two starts, Dan Vladar — coming off off-season hip surgery — made 30 saves for the win.

“Every day I feel better and better, and I just know it’s gonna get better and better. So I’m super positive and confident about that,” Vladar said.

Daccord made 23 stops for the Kraken.

Making his pre-season debut for Seattle was Dunn, just back from an injury.

“Really good,” said Seattle coach Dan Bylsma, asked to assess Dunn’s debut. “I think his first or second shift, he went back for a puck, took a hit, and we now know he can take a hit and make a play.”

After taking the lead, the penalty barrage in the second continued for the home side with Blake Coleman’s penalty with seven seconds left — Calgary’s sixth minor of the period — finally costing them with Wright scoring 39 seconds into the third to tie it 3-3.

Barrie battling

Picking up a pair of assists for the Flames with secondary helpers on both first-period goals was defenceman Tyson Barrie, who is in Flames’ camp on a professional tryout.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just trying to continue to make an impression, and skate well, and create some offence when I can,” said the 33-year-old, who had three assists in three games. “I’ve been trying to prove myself every game and every practice, and it’s the best league in the world, and you got to work hard to stay here and take your opportunities when they come.”

Barrie has played 809 career NHL games and should he sign with Calgary, would join his fifth NHL organization. He played last season for Nashville.

Up next

Kraken: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Flames: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.