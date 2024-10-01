Menu

Crime

Deadly violence: 3 people killed in overnight homicides in Toronto, Mississauga

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 7:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan'
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan
WATCH: Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan – Jan 30, 2024
Three people are dead following three separate overnight homicides in Toronto and neighbouring Mississauga, police say.

The string of slayings began at 11:57 p.m. on Monday when Toronto police received a call for the sound of gunshots in a plaza near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital where he later died. Their age was not immediately known.

At 12:19 a.m. Tuesday, police received calls for a stabbing at Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West. When they arrived on scene, police said they found a man who was stabbed; they later died on scene. Their age was not made immediately available.

Click to play video: '‘Fictional Gotham City’: Concerns about Toronto’s spate of violence in public places'
‘Fictional Gotham City’: Concerns about Toronto’s spate of violence in public places

In Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said officers received a call for a shooting at 3:47 a.m. at Central Parkway and Joan Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they found one man who was pronounced dead, and two other men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released in any of the cases, but the investigations remain ongoing.

Man seriously injured in laneway shooting

Trending Now

Meanwhile at 1:03 a.m., Toronto police responded to a shooting at Laird Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information in any of the overnight cases is asked to contact police.

